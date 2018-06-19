Five injured after ‘battery short circuit causes explosion’ at Tube station

Five people were injured after an explosion at a London Tube station thought to have been caused by a battery short circuit.

Officers were called to reports of people running at Southgate Tube station shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

A man on a “packed” escalator said some people had been “trampled” in the commotion.

London Ambulance Service said two people had been taken to hospital and three others were treated at the scene in north London for minor injuries.