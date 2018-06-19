Five injured after reported explosion at Tube station

Five people have been injured after reports of an explosion at a London Tube station. Officers were called to reports of people running at Southgate Tube station shortly after 7pm on Tuesday amid what was thought to have been a minor explosion. London Ambulance Service said two people had been taken to hospital and three others were treated at the scene in north London for minor injuries. The incident is not believed to be terror-related, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor. “We are not aware of any serious injury.” A spokeswoman for London Ambulance said: “We sent multiple resources to the scene, including a number of ambulance crews, our hazardous area response team, a medic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

Credit: PA