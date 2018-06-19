Fox offers improved protections for Sky News to push through £11.7bn Sky bid

The Government plans to accept improved remedies from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox that would safeguard Sky News in the case of a successful £11.7 billion takeover of Sky.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that it had received an “updated” and “improved” set of terms from the US media giant that would help address media plurality concerns surrounding the deal.

Those terms – which assume the divestment of Sky News to Disney, which is separately bidding for some of Fox’s assets – include a commitment from Disney to operate and maintain the news service for 15 years, up from 10 years.

It would also bar Disney from selling Sky News over that period without explicit Government approval, and extend the funding commitment from 21st Century Fox from 10 to 15 years.

The news broadcaster would also see a boost in total funds to at least £100 million per year – with operating costs protected in real terms.