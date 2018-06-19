Grenfell inquiry shown thermal imaging footage from inside tower

Firefighters did not enter the kitchen where the Grenfell Tower inferno began until five minutes after it had spread through a window, an inquiry has heard. Thermal imaging footage played at a hearing on Tuesday showed the moment two members of the North Kensington crew smashed down the door to Flat 16 on June 14. Crew manager Batterbee and his colleague firefighter Brown reached the fourth-floor apartment at around 1.07am, roughly 13 minutes after occupant Behailu Kebede rang 999.

Mr Kebede had been sleeping on a mattress in his living room when he was awoken by his fire alarm and found smoke coming from behind his fridge-freezer in the kitchen. Two other occupants had been asleep in the flat, named only as Ms Kinfu and Ms Afeworki. All three escaped after Mr Kebede shut off the electricity. The footage was shown to the inquiry as part of a presentation by Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, the director of the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science at the University of Dundee, who was explaining the origins and cause of the fire. The emergency crew could be seen scrabbling through a smoke-clogged hallway for several minutes, checking both bedrooms and the living room before entering the kitchen at 1.14am.

MEMORIAL Grenfell Credit: Grenfell graphic

An ominous yellow glow can be seen which is quickly doused by liquid from a hose. Talking over the footage, the professor said: “Here is where the firefighters enter the kitchen for the first time – the yellow glow that you can see is the fire that is down at the window ledge in the kitchen. “The firefighters attempted to put water on the fire and we can see there the hose reel is attempting to put water on the fire. “They close the door and they open the door again to see that the fire is still present.” They re-entered at 1.20am and extinguished the fire that was “in or around the fridge-freezer”. It is at this stage in the footage – around 1.21am – that it becomes clear the scale of the problem had widened. Professor Nic Daeid said: “The camera now swings round and looks out of the window of the flat and you can see aspects of the cladding that are coming down outside of the window. “The fridge-freezer can be seen with the top door missing and the bottom door open.” Camera footage shot from outside the building at the same time captured the menacing advance of the blaze from the kitchen window up the flammable cladding system.

MEMORIAL Grenfell Credit: Grenfell graphic