Grieve denies Tory Brexit rebels could bring down Government

The leader of the pro-EU Tory rebels has denied the Government will fall if it suffers a defeat in the Commons on its flagship Brexit bill. Ministers face another showdown with their critics in the Commons after the House of Lords on Monday again backed an amendment giving MPs a “meaningful vote” on the final Brexit deal. The vote came after the rebels – led by former attorney general Dominic Grieve – accused ministers of reneging on measures which they believed had been agreed to stave off a rebellion last week.

There will now be another vote on Wednesday after the Lords backed an amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, tabled by Viscount Hailsham, which would require the Government to allow MPs to vote on how it would proceed in the absence of a Brexit deal by January 21 next year. Mr Grieve said on Tuesday that he still hoped it would be possible to come to a “sensible compromise” that would address the concerns of both sides. However, he dismissed suggestions that the rebels would bring down the Government if it was defeated. “That is complete nonsense. This is the end stage of the detailed consideration of a piece of legislation,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. “Whichever way the vote ultimately goes, the idea that the Government is going to be endangered by this difference of view within the House of Commons which might lead to its defeat is complete nonsense.”

Asked whether he still trusted Theresa May, Mr Grieve said: “I am very conscious that the Prime Minister is in great difficulty. I have known her for very many years. I have a great understanding of some of the problems she faces. “I would be very happy if we can resolve this in a way which makes me feel that the trust I always try to place in the Prime Minister is honoured.” Mrs May on Monday warned against any moves to “tie her hands” during negotiations with Brussels, saying that Parliament must not be able to “overturn the will of the British people”. She insisted she had been listening to the concerns of critics but said the legislation must not restrict her freedom in talks with Brussels. Under Government plans, if MPs reject the agreement reached by Mrs May with Brussels, or if no deal has been obtained by January 21, Parliament will be offered the opportunity to vote on a “neutral motion” stating it has considered a minister’s statement on the issue.

