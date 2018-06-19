‘Helicopter parenting’ linked to bad behaviour in the classroom – study

Children with over-controlling parents are more likely to struggle at school and act up in the classroom, a study has found.

Researchers said so-called “helicopter parenting” could have a negative impact on a child’s emotional wellbeing, leaving them unable to cope in social situations.

While overbearing parents can mostly have good intentions, children who learn to handle challenging situations on their own will have more success later in life, the scientists said.

Lead author Nicole Perry, from the University of Minnesota, said: “Our research showed that children with helicopter parents may be less able to deal with the challenging demands of growing up, especially with navigating the complex school environment.

“Children who cannot regulate their emotions and behaviour effectively are more likely to act out in the classroom, to have a harder time making friends and to struggle in school.”

The study, published in the journal Developmental Psychology, involved 422 children and looked at how much mothers and fathers intervened in their toddler’s playtime at the age of two.