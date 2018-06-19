How does your train company score for satisfaction?

Here are the overall satisfaction figures for each train company, according to the National Rail Passenger Survey by Transport Focus:

Arriva Trains Wales 82%

c2c 86%

Chiltern Railways 90%

CrossCountry 86%

East Midlands Trains 87%

Gatwick Express 87%

Grand Central 95%

Great Northern 78%

Great Western Railway 81%

Greater Anglia 76%

Heathrow Connect 82%

Heathrow Express 95%

Hull Trains 87%

London Overground 88%

Merseyrail 92%

Northern 80%

ScotRail 84%

South Western Railway 80%

Southeastern 75%

Southern 69%

TfL Rail 69%

Thameslink 86%

TransPennine Express 86%

Virgin Trains 89%

Virgin Trains East Coast 87%

West Midlands Trains 81%