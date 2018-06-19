In Pictures: Hats off as Harry and Meghan join the Queen at Royal Ascot

Just four weeks after marrying, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were again greeted with a rapturous welcome from fans, this time as they attended a day at the races.

Harry and Meghan were among several members of the royal family who joined the Queen on the first day of Royal Ascot.

While the Queen chose a yellow hat, and Meghan wore white with black accents, other racergoers donned fascinating headgear from florals to feathers.