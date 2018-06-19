Five injured after 'minor explosion' at Southgate tube station in London

A 'minor explosion' has injured five people at Southgate tube station. Credit: @RoannaDMaria/Twitter

Five people have been hurt following reports of a "minor explosion" at Southgate tube station in London. Paramedics treated five patients at the scene during the incident shortly after 7pm on Tuesday evening - with two of those then taken to hospital. Police closed the north London station and had said officers were dealing with a suspicious package, but later added that the incident was not believed to be terror related. British Transport Police advised people to avoid the scene.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm. Credit: PA

One eyewitness reported a "burning smell" near to the scene. Haluk Ozkan said: "I was waiting for a bus and when we approached the bus we could smell a rubbery burning smell. "I could see people scurrying around the station not running but moving quite quickly. My partner saw someone take a fire extinguisher." A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 1903hrs on Tuesday, 19 June, to reports of an explosion and people running at Southgate underground station. "Met officers remain at the scene along with colleagues from British Transport Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service." British Transport Police tweeted: "Enquiries continue but we do not believe this to be terror related at time."

London Ambulance Service said that several ambulances and paramedics had been dispatched to the scene. An LAS spokesperson said: We were called today at 7.02pm to an incident at Station Parade, N14. "We sent multiple resources to the scene, including a number of ambulance crews, our hazardous area response team, a medic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. "We have treated three patients at the scene for minor injuries and have taken two people to hospital."