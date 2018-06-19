Kim Jong Un in China to discuss next steps on nuclear programme

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is making a two-day visit to China during which he is expected to discuss his next steps after his nuclear summit with Donald Trump last week. Security was tight on Tuesday morning at Pyongyang Airport and later at Beijing Airport, where paramilitary police prevented journalists from taking photos. A motorcade including minibuses, motorcycles and a stretch limo with a golden emblem similar to one Mr Kim has used previously was seen leaving the airport.

Roads near the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where senior Chinese officials meet visiting leaders, were closed and the same motorcade was later seen heading into the compound. A ring of police vehicles and black saloon cars surrounded the perimeter of the guesthouse, where Mr Kim stayed on his first visit earlier this year. A similar convoy of vehicles was later seen leaving the state guesthouse in the direction of the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

Mr Kim’s presence in Beijing and the schedule of his visit, including any meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, have not been confirmed. The visit, while expected, is one way for China to highlight its crucial role in US efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear programme. The US has long looked to Beijing to use its influence with North Korea to bring it to negotiations, but the visit comes as ties between China and Washington are being tested by a major trade dispute.

Trump Kim Summit Kim’s Playbook Analysis Credit: Kim Jong Un with Xi Jinping at an earlier meeting in Dalian, China