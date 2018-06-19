Merkel and Macron propose eurozone budget

The leaders of Germany and France have agreed to create a eurozone budget they hope will boost investment and provide a safety mechanism for the 19 nations using the euro currency, and also to seek a European solution to migration issues.

The announcement from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron came after a meeting in Berlin to co-ordinate the two major powers’ positions on the future of the European Union ahead of next week’s EU summit.

Mrs Merkel, who has been lukewarm on Mr Macron’s idea of a European budget, said they had agreed to use the European Stability Mechanism, or ESM, as a basis for establishing one.