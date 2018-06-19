- ITV Report
Minute's silence held on anniversary of Finsbury Park terror attack
A minute's silence has been held on the anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack, which left grandfather Makram Ali dead.
The father-of-six was killed and a dozen others were injured on June 19 last year when far-right terrorist Darren Osborne drove a hire van onto a crowded pavement outside a Mosque.
Relatives of Mr Ali gathered alongside politicians including home secretary Sajid Javid, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Islington Town Hall.
Islington councillors, local faith and community leaders, and emergency services workers who helped victims in the aftermath of the attack were also at the commemorative event.
Mohammed Mahmoud, who was dubbed a "hero Imam" for stepping in to calm tempers after the attack, protecting Darren Osborne from retaliation, said: "Last year the community came together as one, as one London united against hatred, united against bigotry, united against the rhetoric and the violence of the far-right, and today we stand not just as one London, but as one UK."
Darren Osborne is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 43 years for the attack.