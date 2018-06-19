Plane carrying Saudi Arabia team bursts into flames

The federal agency for air traffic said in a statement that the Airbus plane flying from St Petersburg to the southern city of Rostov-on-Don landed safely on Monday evening and no emergency procedures were required.

An engine burst into flames during the landing of a Russian plane carrying the Saudi Arabian football team to a World Cup host city, but nobody was hurt, officials said.

The aircraft landed with both engines working and the passengers disembarked normally, the agency statement said. An investigation has begun.

Rossiya Airlines, the flight’s operator, said the malfunction was probably caused by a bird strike.

“The A319 landed using two engines. The passengers’ safety was never compromised,” Rossiya said in a statement.

“The airplane landed normally, the airport did not declare a state of emergency.”

Saudi Arabia play Uruguay in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.