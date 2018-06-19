Police facing ‘complexity’ in tackling tech-savvy criminals

Criminals are adopting increasingly sophisticated tactics, fuelled by their exploitation of modern technology, the Chief Inspector of Constabulary has said.

Sir Tom Winsor told MPs the “complexity and volume” of demand is the biggest challenge for forces.

He flagged up the “increasing sophistication” of criminals, who use “modern methods of communication” and other instruments of technology to do harm.

Sir Tom’s remarks come after he criticised technology companies over their record on stopping their platforms being used for crime.