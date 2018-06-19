Search is on for this year’s ‘Tree of the Year’

Members of the public are being asked to nominate the UK’s most treasured trees in a contest to promote their protection.

The Woodland Trust has launched the 2018 Tree of the Year competition to find the nation’s favourite trees which have played a role in history, communities or people’s individual lives.

There will be a public vote on nominated trees to find a favourite from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England, from which a single UK entry will be chosen to compete in the European Tree of the Year contest.

The UK contest is now in its fifth year, and last year was won by the Gilwell Oak, Gillwell Park, Epping, Essex, which is deeply rooted in the folklore of the Scouting movement.

The Tree of the Year aims to put the UK’s best trees on the map and improve their protection, with the Woodland Trust warning there is still a way to go to ensure the nation’s woodlands and trees are properly looked after.