Teenager charged with murder after man found fatally stabbed

Edmond Jonuzi was found with serious injuries on Greens Lane, near Turnpike Lane station, on the evening of June 9.

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 35-year-old man was found stabbed to death near a London tube station, Scotland Yard said.

On Tuesday, detectives charged 19-year-old Bilal Mumin from north-west London with murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mumin is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Jonuzi – also known as Edmond Preci – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are ongoing, the force said.