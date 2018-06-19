The Faroe Islands has the highest birth rate in Europe but this does not stop women there from having a career

Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean – between Iceland and Norway – sits the Faroe Islands.

It has had the highest birth rate in Europe for decades, with around 2.5 children per woman, according to World Bank figures. In the rest of Europe, women give birth to less than two children on average.

But, this does not stop Faroese women from pursuing a career. 82% of women have a job compared to 59% in the European Union.

More than half of all Faroese women work part-time out of choice.

This trend is due to favourable social measures such as a 46-week parental leave, numerous nurseries and tax allowance.

The Faroese also have an extremely strong family bond and live closely to each other, making it easier to get assistance from relatives.