The police unit set up to protect stalking victims and reform offenders

A specialist unit aimed at protecting victims of stalking has been launched in a bid to protect victims and attempt to reform the behaviour of offenders. The number of cases of stalking in England and Wales have nearly doubled in the past year from 4,500 in 2016 to 8,300 in 2017.

The integrated anti-stalking unit in Cheshire brings together police officers, charity workers, and mental health staff. It is the first of its kind in the North West, and only the second in the UK. Detective Chief Superintendent Nigel Wenham, Cheshire Police Public Protection Directorate told ITV News: "We knew that we couldn't continue as we are in isolation, we needed to have a collaborative approach with people around a table making informed decisions.

The integrated anti-stalking unit in Cheshire. Credit: ITV News