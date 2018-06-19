Tributes to graffiti artists killed by train

Family and members of London’s street art scene have paid tribute to three graffiti artists who died after being hit by a train. The parents of 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood described him as a “beautiful artist”, while the family of Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, said his death had “left a deep hole”. Spray cans were found close to the bodies on tracks near Loughborough Junction station, south London, on Monday morning. Mr Scott-Hood, from Muswell Hill, north London, was “loved by everyone, he was an intelligent and wonderful boy who had so many close friends”, his parents Susie and Perry said.

Three people dead at Loughborough Junction station Credit: Jack Gilbert, left, Alberto Fresneda Carrasco and Harrison Scott-Hood, right

Mr Carrasco, a Spanish-American who lived in north London, was keen on fashion and due to study graphic design at the London College of Communication in September. “With great pain we have received the news of the death of our son … We believe the three were hit by a train when they were painting graffiti late at night in a particularly dangerous place. His absence has left a deep hole in the family,” a statement said. The other man, believed to be 23, has not been formally identified. Messages were left to the trio under their “tags” of Kbag, Lover and Trip on social media. “RIP so young man too soon”, wrote one, while many messages read “Rest In Paint”, alongside images of the men’s painted tags on trains and walls. Another read: “Stay safe people, it’s not a game.”

The parents of Mr Scott-Hood said in a statement: “We are completely heartbroken by the loss of our only son, Harrison. “He was the love of our life, a kind and beautiful young man and we were beyond broken by this news. “Many people will know Harrison loved to travel, he was a beautiful artist and spent time recently travelling around Vietnam and Cambodia. “Harrison completed us. He is irreplaceable and we will hold the memories of him dearly.” Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters at the station, which had been spray-painted with “RIP” and three love hearts, on Tuesday morning. British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at 7.30am on Monday. It is believed the three may have been killed overnight, when freight trains operate, and sources said the driver did not know his train had hit anything.

