Three dead after drive-by shooting in Sweden

Three of the six men who were injured in a drive-by shooting in the centre of Sweden’s third-largest city have died, authorities said.

Police in Malmo said two of the men — aged 18 and 29 — died overnight. Hospital authorities said a third man, in his 30s, also died.

None of the victims were identified, in line with Swedish practice.

Three others had been injured — one seriously, Region Skane, the regional health authority for southern Sweden, said.