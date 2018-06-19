US bank Citigroup renames Frankfurt office as post-Brexit plans take hold

Citigroup is renaming its Frankfurt office as the Wall Street giant prepares to turn its German operations into its post-Brexit EU headquarters.

The Press Association understands that the bank is changing the name of the legal entity to “Citigroup Global Markets Europe” this week, replacing its previous “Deutschland” designation.

The move helps prepare the site for a new licence – yet to be approved by the German regulator – that will convert the Frankfurt subsidiary into a broker-dealer and pave the way for an enlarged sales and trading operation outside of London.

Citigroup bankers were officially notified of the lender’s plans to bulk up its Frankfurt office – which currently houses 350 staff – last summer.

It expects to create approximately 150 new roles across the EU, though the bank stressed that “in all cases” London would remain both its headquarters for its European, Middle East and Asia operations and “an important global hub for Citi”.