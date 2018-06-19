What does May’s NHS announcement say about her election planning?

The Prime Minister has given the Chancellor carte blanche to rip up her party’s manifesto commitments to cut the rate of corporation tax to 17% and significantly increase the thresholds before the basic and higher rates of tax kick in - if that is what he deems would be the best way of financing her promise to increase NHS spending by 3.4% per anum.

This is not my revelation. It is the FT’s. But I am told, authoritatively, that it is true.

And the bargain between PM and Chancellor is, in an appropriate use of an over-used epithet, extraordinary.

Because cancelling those manifesto pledges would - with a bit of additional funding - pay for the entire health-spending increment.