What the papers say – June 19

Theresa May’s NHS funding boost dominates the front pages for the second day running on Tuesday. The Financial Times reports that the PM will give Chancellor Philip Hammond a “free hand” to rip up the Tory party’s manifesto pledges on tax in order to pay for the £20 billion plan.

Mrs May has warned that taxpayers will have the shoulder some of the cost of the NHS funding package, the i says, while the Daily Express reports that the PM has promised tax rises will be “fair and balanced”.

The Metro describes it as a “tax headache” for Mr Hammond, and says he has been left to find billions of pounds to fund the NHS.

The Chancellor has warned the cabinet that he has no more money for other policies, on areas including schools, defence, prisons and police, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, an interview with the Duchess of Sussex’s father leads both the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star. Both papers report that Mr Markle warned Prince Harry never to hit Meghan before he would give permission for the pair to marry.

England’s World Cup opener is featured on the front of The Sun, which hails Harry Kane for getting the team off to a flying start as they triumphed 2-1 over Tunisia.

Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reports that Lord Hague has urged Mrs May to legalise cannabis, warning that the war against the drug has been “comprehensively and irreversibly lost”.

The Guardian leads on comments by Donald Trump, who said the US would not be a “migrant camp (like) what’s happening in Europe” as he sought to defend the forcible separation by his administration of migrant children from their families at the Mexican border.

And the Daily Mail says a report has claimed petrol stations are overcharging drivers by at least £2.50 per tank.