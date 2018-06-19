Who are the England WAGs and which of them are in Russia?

England’s “wags” – or wives and girlfriends – may not receive quite the media attention they did in the 2006 World Cup when Victoria Beckham and Cheryl (then) Cole were part of the crew, but there is still plenty of interest in what they are up to when a major tournament rolls around. So which of the players’ partners were in Volgograd for the Three Lions’ opener, and who was cheering on from home? Who was watching in Russia?– Becky Vardy (Jamie Vardy’s wife) Perhaps the most high-profile of all the players’ partners this time around, Becky Vardy flew out to Volgograd on a private jet with two of her four children, later sharing a picture from the stands.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

– Fern Hawkins (Harry Maguire’s girlfriend) Also with Mrs Vardy was Harry Maguire’s partner Fern Hawkins – who was pictured alongside the Leicester defender’s family, all of whom were wearing England shirts with Maguire written on the back. – Nicky Young (Ashley Young’s wife) Nicky Young, wife and childhood sweetheart of Manchester United wingback Ashley Young, was among those spotted in the crowd last night. The pair married in 2015. What about the rest?– Katie Goodland (Harry Kane’s fiancee) Goal hero Harry Kane’s fiancee Katie Goodland was cheering the side on from home, sharing an image of their daughter Ivy in an England shirt with the message: “Let’s go daddy!!” Posting on her Instagram story, she added: “Gutted Ivy and I can’t be there but watching you from home. We ❤ you.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

– Paige Milian (Raheem Sterling’s fiancee) Raheem Sterling’s fiancee Paige Milian was not spotted at the game, and it seems likely that she stayed at home with the couple’s young son Thiago. She recently shared a post of her and the youngster in England shirts with the words “always supporting”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

– Ruby Mae (Delle Ali’s girlfriend) Model Ruby Mae shared a message to her boyfriend, England midfielder Delle Ali, before he departed for Russia, and doesn’t appear to have followed him out there – recently posting that she was going to see Beyonce as the singer played in London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

– Megan Davison (Jordan Pickford’s girlfriend) Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had a relatively quiet night in Volgograd, with his only real work picking the ball out of the net. She sent a message saying she was “so proud of my baby” as he made his tournament debut.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

– Kaya Jones (Phil Jones’ wife) Manchester United defender Phil Jones and wife Kaya welcomed a baby daughter, Alaria Cecilia Jones, at the start of the month. She sent a message to him saying on their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, saying: “Sending all our love to you…”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.