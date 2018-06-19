Why is Princess Anne’s newest granddaughter so far down the line of succession?

Despite being the granddaughter of the Queen’s second daughter, the new royal baby born this week has landed a distant 19th place in the line of succession. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, the former rugby player, had a baby girl in the maternity unit in Stroud yesterday. She has yet to be named.

The reason for the distant ranking in the order of succession is because that Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, was born before the change in the law which gave baby girls equal claim on the British throne as baby boys. So Anne is further along the line than her two younger brothers and their children. Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York follow Prince Harry, who is sixth.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York follow Prince Harry in the order of succession. Credit: PA

Then Prince Edward, at 10th, and his children Viscount Severn (James) and Lady Louise (his older sister). In 13th place, you find Princess Anne, followed by her son Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla. Only now do we get to Zara Tindall, her oldest daughter Mia and the new royal baby in 19th spot.

Mike and Zara Tindall have welcomed their second child. Credit: PA