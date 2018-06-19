Woman awarded £25,000 after settling tribunal case over pregnancy

An internship company has apologised and paid £25,000 to settle a tribunal case after an employee alleged sex discrimination relating to her pregnancy.

Ruth Faulkner, aged 39 and from Bangor in Co Down, had worked since 2010 at Intern Europe Limited, sourcing professional internships across Northern Ireland as a work placements officer.

The Equality Commission backed her after she was left feeling “isolated and sidelined” by her employers since disclosing her pregnancy.

Her employer said it had not selected the claimant for cost savings because of her pregnancy and had not accepted liability.

During her maternity leave Ms Faulkner had asked to work the same hours in a different pattern, to help meet childcare commitments. Instead the company reduced her hours, the Commission said.

It added: “On the first day Ms Faulkner returned to work after her maternity leave, she was immediately brought to a meeting where she was informed that her post was potentially at risk of redundancy.

“She alleged that she was told that the company wanted to discuss an option with her where she would choose to leave rather than go through a formal redundancy situation.

“Ms Faulkner claimed that she was informed that if she wanted to consider this option she could not return to her desk and had to leave the office right away.”

Ms Faulkner said before she told the firm of her pregnancy she felt respected and appreciated.

She added: “Afterwards I felt isolated, excluded, side-lined and ignored.

“When I returned to work after the birth of my child, to be confronted with a proposal to terminate my employment, I was shocked and upset.”