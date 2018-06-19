Drone footage reveals devastation caused by Glasgow School of Art fire

Detailed work has begun to assess the condition of Glasgow School of Art (GSA) after the historic building was gutted in a blaze. GSA said a team of experts was able to enter the Mackintosh Building to begin examining the scale of the damage on Monday and were “optimistic”. The team included staff from GSA’s school of simulation and visualisation as well as those from Glasgow City Council, Historic Environment Scotland and specialist structural engineers David Narro Associations.

Detailed photography and aerial drone footage as well as a 3D visualisation of the scene has been collected. GSA director Professor Tom Inns and chair of the board of governors Muriel Gray were allowed access to the site for the first time on Tuesday.

Mackintosh Building fire Credit: Professor Tom Inns

Prof Inns said: “We would like to express our thanks to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland for allowing us to come up on to the site today and for enabling access yesterday in order to begin assessing the condition of the building. “This was the first opportunity for the expert team to see the building and begin what will be a long and complex process of determining the future of the building, but we remain optimistic.” Ms Gray added: “We are overwhelmed by the messages of support and offers of help from across the globe in the aftermath of Friday’s fire. “There is a huge desire to see Mackintosh’s masterpiece rise again, one which we all share. “We have incredibly detailed information on the building collated over the last four years, and have worked with teams of talented craftspeople who were doing a tremendous job on the restoration. “However, this was one of our first proper looks at the building. As soon as we can we will share information with you.”

Mackintosh Building fire Credit: Glasgow School of Art

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has said the building is “largely structurally solid.” She told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Certainly I think the consensus is that there’s hope and we’re certainly not writing off the Mackintosh Building. “Our intention and our focus will be to try to save that building and to find a future for it but it is very, very early days.” Experts have estimated the cost of rebuilding the gutted Mackintosh Building would be at least £100 million, if anything can be salvaged at all. Asked if it would be restored “at any cost”, Ms Aitken added: “We don’t know about that yet, it’s far too early to start talking about cost. “We’ve seen lots of figures flying about but they are purely speculative, there’s no-one who is able to put a price on this at the moment.”

Mackintosh Building fire Credit: Glasgow School of Art