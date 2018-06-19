Zara’s new daughter heaviest royal baby

Zara Tindall’s new baby daughter is believed to be the heaviest royal baby in recent years, weighing 9lb 3oz. The record was previously held by Savannah Phillips – the daughter of Zara’s brother Peter Phillips – and she weighed 8lb 8oz when she was born in 2010.

Heavily pregnant Zara, accompanied by husband Mike Tindall, was seen with a large bump at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding a month ago.

Her new daughter, whose name has yet to be announced, is heavier than the Tindalls’ first born, Mia. Mia weighed 7lb 12oz when she was born in 2014. All three of the Duchess of Cambridge’s children have weighed more than 8lb, but less than 9lb. Prince Louis of Cambridge was 8lb 7oz – heavier than both Prince

George and Princess Charlotte, when he was born in April.

