Alzheimer’s supplement ‘breakthrough’ condemned by experts

Experts have strongly condemned “irresponsible” and “deeply cynical” claims that a new food supplement can slow the progress of Alzheimer’s. A study of 13 patients found that a combination of fish oil and eye-protective nutrients led to “significant” improvements in memory, sight and mood. Trial patients who took the Memory Health supplement “displayed overwhelmingly positive responses”, according to a press release accompanying the product’s launch.

Progression of the disease was delayed and the supplement helped “maintain cognitive abilities and quality of life”, it was claimed. A month’s supply of 30 of the capsules costs £27.50 and is available online from www.memoryhealth.com. But leading experts strongly criticised the research behind the product, calling the “breakthrough” claims irresponsible and warning that the findings were “highly unlikely to be true”. Thirteen patients with mild to advanced Alzheimer’s disease were given the supplement for 18 months and their progress assessed. Each Memory Health capsule contains a combination of macular carotenoids and fish oil containing omega-3 fatty acids. Macular carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin are plant-derived pigment compounds that are thought to protect the retina from damage.

