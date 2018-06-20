Analytical thinking peaks at 6am, according to study of 800 million tweets

A study of 800 million tweets has found that analytical thinking peaks at 6am – with people changing to a more emotional and existential tone in the evening. The research, by the University of Bristol and published in the journal PLOS ONE, involved the analysis of seven billion words used in 800 million tweets. Twitter content was sampled every hour over the course of four years across 54 of the UK’s largest cities to determine whether thinking modes change collectively. Researchers in artificial intelligence (AI) and medicine analysed the aggregated and anonymised content using AI methods.

They revealed different emotional and cognitive modalities in people’s thoughts by identifying variations in language. This was done by tracking the use of specific words across the sample that are associated with 73 psychometric indicators and are used to help interpret information about thinking styles. Words and language at 6am correlated with a more logical way of thinking, with people changing to a more emotional and existential style in the evenings and nights. Professor Nello Cristianini, the project lead, said: “The analysis of media content, when done correctly, can reveal useful information for both social and biological sciences. “We are still trying to learn how to make the most of it.”

