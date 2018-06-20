Ascot punters hope blue is the colour of Queen’s hat

Royal Ascot racegoers gearing up for the start of the second day of the famous meet have taken a punt on blue as the colour of the Queen’s hat.

Bookies traditionally take bets on the colour of the head of state’s hat, and they hope to have better luck than Tuesday when the favourite yellow was heavily backed.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said they had shortened the odds on blue from 7-2 to 2-1 favourite, adding: “We will be feeling blue if another hat horror occurs today.”