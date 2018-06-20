Barry Bennell’s victims relieved after paedophile loses sentence appeal

Victims of paedophile football coach Barry Bennell have spoken of their relief after he failed in a Court of Appeal bid to have his 30-year jail term cut. Three judges in London ruled on Wednesday that the length of his jail term for multiple offences against 12 boys he coached was not excessive. The former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court in February for 52 offences committed against 12 boys he coached between 1979 and 1991. Bennell may have more than 100 victims in total as an additional 86 complainants have come forward to say they were abused by him, and an investigation by Cheshire Police is ongoing.

Former Manchester City youth player Gary Cliffe (left) was one of Bennell's victims (PA Peter Byrne) Credit: Former Manchester City youth player Gary Cliffe (left) was one of Bennell's victims (PA Peter Byrne)

Former Manchester City youth player Gary Cliffe, 47, one of Bennell’s victims who waived his right to anonymity, said after the Court of Appeal ruling: “It is the right decision. “The big thing is there are other lads waiting for justice and I hope that now the police can get on with interviewing Bennell and charging him. “If any good comes of this, the message needs to go out and others need to know it is going to be dealt with seriously and you’re going to get serious jail.” Kim Harrison, a specialist abuse lawyer for firm Slater and Gordon which is representing a number of Bennell’s victims, said: “My clients are relieved the court has rejected Bennell’s plea for a reduced sentence. “However, yet again he has put his victims through further trauma, tormenting them through this process. “An attempt to reduce his sentence does not echo the actions of someone that feels remorse.”

Barry Bennell (PA) Credit: Barry Bennell (PA)