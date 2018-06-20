BBC brands Apprentice boss Lord Sugar’s Senegal tweet ‘seriously misjudged’

The BBC has branded a tweet by Lord Sugar about the Senegal football team as “seriously misjudged” after The Apprentice boss apologised for his post. Lord Sugar has faced criticism for likening the Senegalese World Cup squad to street vendors in Marbella. He had tweeted a picture of the sports team, which had been edited to include a picture of handbags and sunglasses laid out on sheets.

Lord Sugar Credit: Lord Sugar

Lord Sugar wrote: “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps.” The business mogul and TV star initially defended his post, saying he thought it was “funny” and that people had misinterpreted it, and deleted it from his timeline. But the 71-year-old later apologised, writing: “I misjudged me earlier tweet. It was in no way intended to cause offence, and clearly my attempt at humour has backfired. “I have deleted the tweet and am very sorry.”

The BBC, which airs Lord Sugar’s reality series The Apprentice, issued a statement following his apology. A BBC spokesman said: “Lord Sugar has acknowledged this was a seriously misjudged tweet, and he’s in no doubt about our view on this. “It’s right he’s apologised unreservedly.”

