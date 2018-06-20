BBC should tell Lord Sugar ‘you’re fired’ after Senegal slur tweet, MP says

A Labour MP has called for the BBC to cut ties with Lord Sugar following his “racist tweet”, in which he likened the Senegal football team to beach vendors in Marbella. The Apprentice boss has faced criticism for tweeting a picture of the Senegalese World Cup squad which had been edited to include a picture of handbags and sunglasses laid out on sheets. In the now-deleted tweet, Lord Sugar wrote: “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps.”

The tweet Lord Sugar sent. Credit: Lord Sugar

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central, has said the BBC, which airs Lord Sugar’s reality programme The Apprentice, should take “swift action” against him. Ms Butler tweeted a screengrab of a section titled “Treating everyone equally” from the BBC’s Code of Conduct, which states they do not “tolerate discrimination of any kind”.

She wrote, referring to The Apprentice star’s common phrase: “Take a look at the BBC’s Code of Conduct. It’s time the @BBC pulled @LordSugar into the boardroom and told him ‘You’re Fired’.” Ms Butler had earlier tweeted that she was “very troubled after seeing @LordSugar racist tweet”. She added: “I will be writing to the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards and the @BBC calling for an immediate investigation. Racism has no place in Parliament or society. “Swift action must be taken.”

A Senegal fan has also criticised Lord Sugar’s tweet about his national team. Speaking in Moscow the day after Senegal’s 2-1 victory over Poland at the World Cup in Russia, Pape Ndiaye, 47, told the Press Association that he was “absolutely” offended by the tweet, and called it “bullshit”. Lord Sugar initially defended the tweet, saying that he thought it was “funny” and that people had misinterpreted it. But the 71-year-old TV star and business mogul later apologised, writing: “I misjudged me earlier tweet. It was in no way intended to cause offence, and clearly my attempt at humour has backfired. I have deleted the tweet and am very sorry.”

Following his apology, a BBC spokesman said: “Lord Sugar has acknowledged this was a seriously misjudged tweet, and he’s in no doubt about our view on this. “It’s right he’s apologised unreservedly.”

