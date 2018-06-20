Boxer Frampton inspires children at juvenile justice centre

A spray-painted image of boxing champion Carl Frampton with gloves held aloft stares down in the common area where children held at the Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre congregate.

The fighter from Tiger’s Bay is an inspiration for youngsters who have suffered serious trauma and become part of the criminal justice system.

Many spent around 90 days there and as the criminal justice inspectorate report pointed out, with relatively little time to influence their charges, the centre had “little impact” on the one-year re-offending rate.

The latest statistics, released in 2017 for the 2014-15 cohort, shows that 28 out of 39 children released from custody in Northern Ireland committed a proven re-offence, according to the Inspectorate.

The proportion re-offending has fallen, although the actual numbers involved were very small.

One child said he had been in and out of Woodlands since he was aged 12. He will be 17 next month.

He said: “This place tries hard for you, the education is good, they try and get the qualifications.”

He said Brian Ingram, director of the centre, was a “gentleman”.