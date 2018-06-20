China block on plastic waste could cause worldwide pile-up, study says

China’s decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to pile up around the globe, scientists have said. Wealthy countries must find a way to slow the accumulation of one of the most ubiquitous materials on the planet, the researchers added. The scientists sought to quantify the impact of the Chinese import ban on the worldwide trade in plastic waste, and found that other nations might need to find a home for more than 122 million tons (110 million metric tons) of plastic by 2030. The ban went into effect on December 31 2017, and the stockpiling trend figures to worsen, the scientists said.

Credit: AP

Wealthy countries such as the United States, Japan and Germany have long sent their plastic recyclables to China, and the country does not want to be the world’s dumping ground for plastic anymore. The study found China has taken more than 116 million tons (105 million metric tons) of the material since 1992, the equivalent of the weight of more than 300 Empire State Buildings.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The change is forcing countries to rethink how they deal with plastic waste. They need to be more selective about what they choose to recycle, and more fastidious about reusing plastics, said Amy Brooks, first author on the study and a doctoral student in engineering at the University of Georgia. In the meantime, Ms Brooks said, more plastic waste is likely to get incinerated or sent to landfills. “This is a wake-up call. “Historically, we’ve been depending on China to take in this recycled waste and now they are saying no,” she said.

Credit: AP