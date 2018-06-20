Culture Secretary encourages ban on mobile phones in the classroom

Head teachers across the UK should ban mobile phones in the classroom, the Culture Secretary has said. Matt Hancock hailed those who do not allow the devices during school hours, and said more heads show “follow their lead”. He warned that mobiles could have a “real impact” on students’ achievements, and linked social media with bullying among schoolchildren.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hancock questioned why young children needed phones at school in the first place, and said: “There are a number of schools across the country that simply don’t allow them. “While it is up to individual schools to decide rather than government, I admire head teachers who do not allow mobiles to be used during the school day. I encourage more schools to follow their lead.” Mr Hancock added that there was evidence to suggest banning phones in schools worked, and said “setting boundaries” was important. He acknowledged the role of parents in teaching youngsters to use technology safely, but said schools should also play a big part. Meanwhile, a group of Tory MPs has also urged a ban on mobiles during the school day, saying there is evidence it can have “a beneficial effect on pupils’ ability to learn”.

