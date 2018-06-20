Disney increases Twenty-First Century Fox bid

Disney is upping the ante for Fox, making a 70.3 billion dollar (£53.3 billion) counterbid for Fox’s entertainment businesses following Comcast’s 65 billion dollar (£49.2 billion) offer for the company.

The battle for Twenty-First Century Fox reflects a new imperative among entertainment and telecommunications firms.

They are amassing ever more programming to better compete with technology companies such as Amazon and Netflix for viewers’ attention – and dollars.

The bidding war comes after AT&T bought Time Warner for 81 billion dollars (£61.4 billion), after a federal judge rejected the government’s antitrust concerns.

Disney’s move had been expected ever since Comcast’s bid, which was higher than Disney’s original offer in December of 52.5 billion dollars (£39.8 billion) in stock.