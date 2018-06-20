Donald Trump and Republican leaders scramble for migrant children solution

Republican politicians and President Donald Trump have been searching anxiously for a way to end the administration’s policy of separating families after illegal border crossings. House leaders, increasingly fearful of voter reaction in November, met with Mr Trump for about an hour at the Capitol to try to work out some resolution, with their focus shifting to a new plan to keep children in detention longer than now permitted – but with their parents. Mr Trump told rank-and-file Republicans he was “1,000 per cent” behind them on their rival immigration bills. But it was unclear if that was enough of a strategy boost to pass legislation through the divided Republican majority. “We had a great meeting,” he called out as he left. Leaders in both the House and Senate are struggling to shield the party’s politicians from the public outcry over images of children taken from migrant parents and held in cages at the border. But they are running up against Mr Trump’s shifting views on specifics and his determination, according to advisers, not to look soft on immigration or his signature border wall.

Many politicians say he could simply reverse the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy and keep families together. But some worry he could also inject a new dynamic, rejecting emerging Republican proposals and potentially exacerbating an already tough situation as his party heads toward difficult midterm elections. During the closed-door session, Mr Trump said his daughter, Ivanka, told him the situation with families at the border looks bad, one politician said. “He said, ‘Politically, this is bad’,” said Representative Randy Weber. “It’s not about the politics, this is the right thing to do.” As Mr Trump walked out of the closed-door meeting in the Capitol basement, he was confronted by about a half-dozen House Democrats, who yelled, “Stop separating our families!” At an earlier event on Tuesday, Mr Trump said he was asking Congress for “the legal authority to detain and promptly remove families together as a unit”. He said it was “the only solution to the border crisis”.

House Republican leaders scrambled to produce a revised version of a broader immigration bill to include a provision to resolve the situation of family separations. The major change being unveiled on Tuesday would loosen rules that now limit the amount of time minors can be held to 20 days, according to a Republican source familiar with the measure. Instead, the children could be detained with their parents for extended periods. The revised provision would also give Department of Homeland Security the authority to use seven billion dollars in border technology funding to pay for family detention centres, said the source. In the Senate, meanwhile, Republicans are rallying behind a different approach. Theirs is narrow legislation proposed by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas that would allow detained families to stay together in custody while expediting their deportation proceedings. Mr Cruz’s bill would double the number of federal immigration judges, authorise new temporary shelters to house migrant families and limit the processing of asylum cases to no more than 14 days – a goal immigrant advocates say would be difficult to meet. “While cases are pending, families should stay together,” tweeted Mr Cruz, who is in an unexpectedly tough re-election battle.

US Immigration Texas Senate Race Credit: Ted Cruz - US Immigration

The second-ranking Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, said they are proposing a “humane, safe and secure family facility” where parents and minor children could be detained together. He said families would move to the head of the line for processing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he is reaching out to Democrats for bipartisan backing, since the proposal would need to reach a 60-vote threshold to advance in that chamber. But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York signalled that no such support would be coming, saying it is already in Mr Trump’s power to keep the families together. “There’s no need for legislation. There’s no need for anything else. You can do it. Mr President you started it, you can stop it.” To combat worries that he looks “soft” on immigration, Mr Trump unleashed a series of tweets in which he played up the dangers posed by the high-profile MS-13 gangs, which make up a minuscule percentage of those who have crossed the border. He uses the word “infest” to describe migrants coming to the US illegally.

