Drumm admits ‘huge error in judgment’ over Anglo-Irish Bank fraud

The former head of Anglo-Irish Bank has acknowledged a “huge error in judgment” over a 7.2 billion euro (£6.3 billion) fraud at the failed lender. David Drumm, 51, was convicted earlier this month at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of conspiracy to defraud and false accounting after arranging dishonest and fraudulent multibillion-euro transfers to boost the books of Anglo-Irish in the months before it folded in 2008. The collapse was a key event in the financial crash in Ireland.

David Drumm court case Credit: David Drumm

Judge Karen O’Connor heard submissions on Wednesday morning from the prosecution that Mr Drumm, of Shenick Avenue in Skerries, Co Dublin, was “the driving force behind the initiatives”. Sentencing is due to take place on Wednesday afternoon. Anglo was taken into state control in January 2009 following a run on its deposits and plummeting share prices. Bailing out Anglo cost taxpayers billions of euro. Mr Drumm, who was granted bail after his conviction, sat in the dock during proceedings, dressed in a navy suit, and gave no reaction to what was said. Brendan Grehan, for Mr Drumm’s defence, said his client had instructed that no testimonials be put forward for him, saying his life had “effectively been an open book” since he became chief executive of Anglo in 2005, and that he did not wish anyone to become “collateral damage” by association.

