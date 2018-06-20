EU to start imposing tariffs on US from Friday

The EU will start taxing a range of imports from the US on Friday, including quintessentially American goods such as Harley-Davidson bikes, in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminium.

The 28-nation EU was first expected to do so only next month but EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said they would introduce “rebalancing” tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros’ (£2.4 billion) worth of US products this week.

The targets include steel, agricultural and other products, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.

Ms Malmstrom said that “we are left with no other choice”.

Mr Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on imported aluminium from the EU on June 1.