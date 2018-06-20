Existing treatment could be used for 'untreatable' type of lung cancer

An existing cancer treatment could be used for a common form of lung cancer for which there is currently no specific treatment available, new research suggests. Scientists found the treatment blocked cell growth in a subtype of lung cancer. The new findings, led by the University of Glasgow, have raised hopes a large number of patients could benefit from the treatment if used in combination with additional therapies. The scientists hope it could be deployed for use in patients in the near future, given it is already approved for the treatment of other cancers. Cancers of the lung kill more than 1.5 million people a year around the world.

Researchers believe they have made a breakthrough on lung cancer.

In the latest study, researchers studied adenocarcinoma, the largest subtype of lung cancer. One third of adenocarcinoma cancers carry a mutant gene called KRAS, which the researchers show requires the activity of any of four “EGFR/ERBB growth factor receptors” to drive cell proliferation. There are presently no KRAS-inhibiting drugs available for treatment of these cancers and first generation EGFR drugs have failed to show any benefit to this form of cancer, researchers said. However the scientists found that, unlike first-generation EGFR inhibitors, one particular second-generation EGFR inhibitor – a multi-ERBB inhibitor – blocked the proliferation of KRAS-mutant lung cancer cells in lab studies and actually prevented the formation of KRAS-driven lung cancers in mice.

Lung cancers kill around 1.5 million people each year. Credit: PA

Lead author Dr Daniel Murphy, senior lecturer at the University’s Institute of Cancer Sciences, said the development was a "step on the road" for finding a cure to these lung cancers. "This type of cancer has up until now been resistant to everything that we've thrown at it," he told ITV News. "We've been working on these cancers for 30 or 40 years as a community, and we have had no drug that has been specifically effective. "This is the first chink in the armour for these specific cancers, whereby by using these drugs, drugs that are already available, we can start to undermine the fitness of these cancers."

Scientists hope the new findings will be put into practice soon.