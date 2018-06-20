Family’s anger as jury finds Rashan Charles death was accidental

The family of Rashan Charles has branded an inquest a farce after a jury found his death after being detained by police was an accident following a justified use of force. Mr Charles, 20, died in hospital in the early hours of July 22 last year shortly after he was chased by an officer into a shop in Dalston, east London, and tackled to the ground before being restrained. A “golf ball-sized” package, later found to contain a mixture of caffeine and paracetamol, was removed from his throat by paramedics who attended the scene. A jury of three women and seven men returned a narrative verdict on Wednesday, finding Mr Charles died of a cardiac arrest and upper airway obstruction by a foreign body during a period of restraint.

Flowers laid at scene Credit: PA

Reading their conclusions, Coroner Mary Hassell said: “Rashan’s death was an accident, which occurred by virtue of deliberate human actions on the part of Rashan, the police officer who chased him and a civilian bystander, which unexpectedly and inadvertently led to the death of Rashan.” The jury found the officer’s restraint was a “justified use of force”, but said he didn’t follow Met Police protocol by taking “immediate and appropriate action in the face of a medical emergency”, and had not managed the involvement of the civilian bystander. But the jury said the omissions did not make a difference to Mr Charles’s death, adding: “Rashan’s life was not salvageable at a point prior to which the medical emergency was readily identifiable.” Friends and family members had to wait outside the court as they awaited the verdict, while uniformed police officers and marked cars were positioned around the building. Speaking to the Press Association before it was returned, Mr Charles’ great uncle, retired Met Chief Inspector Rod Charles, 54, said he had no faith in the inquest process, which had “descended into farce”. He said the jury had been “shackled” by the coroner, who had removed all “pejorative” options.

The family of Rashan Charles Credit: PA