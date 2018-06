Football fan hits back at Lord Sugar’s Senegal slur

A Senegal fan has criticised as offensive Lord Sugar’s tweet comparing his national team to sunglasses sellers on Marbella beach. Pape Ndiaye, 47, said he was “absolutely” offended by the tweet, which Lord Sugar defended as a joke, before apologising and removing. The Apprentice boss initially tweeted a picture of the Senegal national team, which had been edited to include a picture of handbags and sunglasses laid out on sheets.

Lord Sugar Twitter Credit: Lord Sugar's tweet

Lord Sugar wrote: “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps.” Shown a picture of the tweet, Mr Ndiaye said: “That’s bullshit, that’s bullshit. “That’s one of the things that’s going to keep me from going forward. It doesn’t even make sense. “(Sadio) Mane’s making enough money to even pay him – whatever, I’m just being rude. “But the bottom line is we don’t need this kind of thing. I’m not into politics. Politics is not going to change the world – sport, music, entertainment are the kind of thing that can change the world.” Mr Ndiaye, from Dakar, in the West African nation, was speaking in Moscow the day after his team’s 2-1 victory over Poland.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.