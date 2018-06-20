Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter defends appearance at World Cup

The suspended former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has defended his appearance at the World Cup.

Blatter is banned from official football duty until October 2021 for financial misconduct during his 17-year reign at the governing body.

He told ITV News: “I'm suspended by Fifa but not to attend matches. I am suspended as a president of Fifa but here I am a fan so therefore I can go everywhere in world to watch football.”

He has travelled to Moscow for the World Cup following a two-year-old invitation from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

This is Blatter’s first public appearance outside his native Switzerland since July 2015 when the World Cup qualifying draw took place in St. Petersburg.