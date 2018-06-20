Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter makes rare public appearance in Moscow for World Cup

The suspended former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has arrived in Moscow for a World Cup visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He is banned from official football duties until October 2021 for financial misconduct during his 17-year reign at the governing body.

This is Blatter’s first public appearance outside his native Switzerland since July 2015 when the World Cup qualifying draw took place in St. Petersburg.

The ban does not prevent the former Fifa president from attending matches.

When asked if he has had contact with Putin since arriving, Blatter said: "No... you know that he invited me two years ago already, and here I am.”

“I am a guest of the organising committee, but they will make an arrangement to see the President if ever possible. But I'm a guest and I'm taking the programme they are offering to me... and I'm happy to be here."