Gareth Southgate becomes first major injury casualty of England's World Cup campaign

Gareth Southgate has suffered a dislocated right shoulder while running near England's World Cup base in Repino.

The Three Lions boss was making the most of a day off from training when he sustained the injury, which left him in a local hospital.

Football Association team doctor Rob Chakraverty attended to oversee the treatment and Southgate returned to camp in good spirits but sporting a black sling.

Southgate took his tumble light-heartedly, joking he may not be allowed to show the same kind of emotion on the touchline which accompanied Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner against Tunisia.

"I might not be celebrating any goals as athletically in the future," he said.

"The doc has made it clear that punching the air is not an option.

"I am just a bit gutted because I was on for my record 10k time!"