Report into patient deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital to be published

A long-awaited report into the deaths of hundreds of elderly people at a hospital is due to be published this morning.

The report into the deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire between 1988 and 2000 has been looking at whether some of them had their lives cut short because of fatal overdoses of diamorphine, medical heroin.

The Gosport Independent Panel will present the findings of its £13 million investigation, first launched in 2014.

It has been led by the former bishop of Liverpool, the Rt Rev James Jones, who previously chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel.