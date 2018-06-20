- ITV Report
-
Report into patient deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital to be published
A long-awaited report into the deaths of hundreds of elderly people at a hospital is due to be published this morning.
The report into the deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire between 1988 and 2000 has been looking at whether some of them had their lives cut short because of fatal overdoses of diamorphine, medical heroin.
The Gosport Independent Panel will present the findings of its £13 million investigation, first launched in 2014.
It has been led by the former bishop of Liverpool, the Rt Rev James Jones, who previously chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel.
Retired Dr Jane Barton presided over the care of the patients at the time. She was found guilty of serious professional misconduct by the General Medical Council in 2009 but was never struck off.
A separate review into deaths at the hospital, led by Professor Richard Baker, found "almost routine use of opiates" for elderly patients had "almost certainly shortened the lives of some".
It could not be published in full until 2013, 10 years after it was completed, while inquests were held and due to a police investigation.
The Gosport Independent Panel will address continued concerns raised by families about the initial care of their relatives at the hospital and the subsequent investigations into their deaths
The relatives of those who died at the hospital have waited almost two decades to find out what happened.
Marjorie Bulbeck's mother Dulcie Middleton was admitted in 2001, after a stroke. She died unexpectedly, and Marjorie told ITV News she knows "what I saw with my mother".
"She didn't get the care she was entitled to," she said. "And that contributed to her death."