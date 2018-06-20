Grieve and rebel Remainers may regret their capitulation

So what have we learned about the balance of power in the Tory Party between True Brexiters and unreconstructed Remainers from the government's Commons victory on what kind of meaningful vote there'll eventually be for MPs on Brexit?

Well, the Remainers seem to have been bought off by a nod from the PM that really she's on their side, that if they just show a bit of patience they'll get the softish Brexit they desire, viz a trading arrangement that looks a bit like membership of a customs union and close enough alignment with EU rules to deliver relatively frictionless trade with the EU.

Why do I say that?

Well the compromise they were offered - a written ministerial statement from David Davis - is really just a statement of the parliamentary obvious rather than a serious concession: namely an acknowledgement that in the event there was no Brexit deal by next January, all hell would break loose and MPs would undoubtedly table motions designed to force the government back to the negotiating table and find a deal.