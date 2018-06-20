Job cuts feared after Trinity deal waved through by Culture Secretary

The takeover of the Express and Star newspapers by the owner of the Daily Mirror has been cleared by the Government, sparking fears over job cuts.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not be referring the £126.7 million takeover by Reach, the publisher formerly known as Trinity Mirror, for a full investigation after reports from regulator Ofcom and the competition watchdog.

The move effectively paves the way for the deal to buy a string of titles from Richard Desmond’s media empire, with final approval expected imminently by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

But attention has turned to the impact on workers amid plans for hefty cost-cutting.

Reach warned there will be job losses under aims to slash annual costs by £20 million within two years, although it is unclear how many at this stage.